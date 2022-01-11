Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $64.46 on Monday. Itron has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

