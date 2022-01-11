Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. 1,572,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

