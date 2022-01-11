Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Up 3.7%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.96. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.