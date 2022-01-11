Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 8% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $442,412.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

