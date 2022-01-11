Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. JBS has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

