Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Accuray Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accuray in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.85. Accuray has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accuray by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

