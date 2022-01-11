Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

