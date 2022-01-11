Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 15,172 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.28% of Cactus worth $36,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

