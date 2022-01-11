Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $39,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,949,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

