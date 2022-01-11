Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.81 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.