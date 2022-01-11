Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.72 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

NVAX opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,343,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

