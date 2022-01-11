Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.06 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.69% of Citi Trends worth $31,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $577.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

