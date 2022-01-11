Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 143,921 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 329.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 309,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

