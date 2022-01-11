JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,612. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

