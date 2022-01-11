JLB & Associates Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $462.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

