JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

SNA traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,236. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

