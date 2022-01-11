JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,659 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,564. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.94 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

