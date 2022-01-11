JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $173.00. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.