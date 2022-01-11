JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 1,141 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,424. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.40.

