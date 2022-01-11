JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 109,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,702. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

