JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 791,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,941. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.