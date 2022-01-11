JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 293,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,965,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

