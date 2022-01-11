JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,651 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.97% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $65,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. 52,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $78.43.

