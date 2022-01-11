JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 340 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. 67,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

