John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:HPS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

