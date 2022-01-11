John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.96

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.
