JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.77). 249,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.08.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

