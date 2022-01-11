JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €139.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.44 ($178.91).

Shares of DHER opened at €81.94 ($93.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

