JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $181,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

