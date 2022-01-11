JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 176,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The firm has a market cap of $495.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.