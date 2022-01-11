Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

