JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

