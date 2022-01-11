JustInvest LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 39.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Nordson by 66.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.79. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.