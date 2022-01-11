JustInvest LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

