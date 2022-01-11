JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

