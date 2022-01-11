JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.96.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

