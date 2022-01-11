JustInvest LLC Sells 705 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.72 and a 200-day moving average of $344.63. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.