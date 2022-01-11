K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

