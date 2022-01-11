K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 49,700 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.39% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

