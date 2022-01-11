Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Down 4.2%

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,603 ($21.76) and last traded at GBX 1,628 ($22.10). Approximately 176,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 358,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($23.08).

KNOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.96) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.80) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 50.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,859.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($339,520.29).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

