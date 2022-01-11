Kava Hits Market Cap of $693.27 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00011109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $693.27 million and $117.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00210076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00478147 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,817,786 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

