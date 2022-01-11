Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 2,194 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $114.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

