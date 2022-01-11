Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.