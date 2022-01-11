Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

NYSE CALX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

