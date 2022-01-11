Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after acquiring an additional 86,770 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

