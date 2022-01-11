Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

VYGVF stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

