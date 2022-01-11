Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

