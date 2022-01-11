Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $164.90 and a one year high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

