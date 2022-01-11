Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 9,281 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 82,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

