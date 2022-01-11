Keybank National Association OH Has $461,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.43.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

